Nasa researcher and fashion designer among Irish on Forbes’ ‘30 under 30’ list

A mathematician working at Nasa, a highly-regarded womenswear designer, and the chief executive of a company selling solar power solutions are among the Irish representatives included in Forbes' prestigious “30 under 30” list of leading young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders.

The Forbes list includes young innovators, entrepreneurs and leaders aged under 30 who are seen as transforming business, technology, finance, media, healthcare, science, policy, social entrepreneurship, retail and the arts and entertainment.

Womenswear designer Róisín Pierce...