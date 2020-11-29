My Tech Life: ‘I have alarms for everything, otherwise I go into zones’

In non-pandemic times, I get up at 7am. I’m with my kids for a bit and then I head off to Limerick city around the time the kids are leaving for school. The day would then be determined by meetings.
We do a lot of work in Asia and America. I worked from home a lot, more than most people, before Covid-19. If I had a call with Japan I would be up...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team