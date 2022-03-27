Musgrave to open dark kitchens ahead of possible move into meal deliveries

Musgrave Group is seeking to open five dark kitchens at a site in Sallynoggin in Dun Laoghaire, which could mark the wholesaler’s first move into the meal delivery sector.

Planning permission has been filed by the group to operate the kitchens in partnership with Hosted Kitchens, a Dublin-based start-up working in the dark kitchens sector. The term refers to purpose-built facilities that produce food specifically for delivery only, through platforms such as JustEat...