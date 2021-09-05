Mobile firm Ding ‘looking at expansion and acceleration’ with €300m investment

Ding, a Dublin based international mobile top-up business, intends to use the €300 million investment it has received from Pollen Street Capital to create 50 new jobs, broaden its product portfolio and expand into more markets.

Pollen acquired a majority stake in the business, which was founded by Mark Roden, with its investment last week. This is the first time in Ding’s 15-year history that it has taken on external investment.

