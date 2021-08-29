Milk Video plans to raise €6.5m in next funding round

Milk Video, an Irish-founded video technology business based in New York, plans to raise at least €6.5 million in its next round of funding.

The company, which produces software that enables quick editing of business videos into highlight packages, closed a $1.5 million funding round (€1.3 million) earlier this month.

The system developed by Milk Video turns the likes of Zoom and Teams meetings or webinars into editable content quickly. As soon as a video session...