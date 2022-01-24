Subscribe Today
Tech

Meta unveils AI supercomputer twenty times faster than previous infrastructure

The company claims the supercomputer will potentially reach the mark of being the most powerful in existence by July

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
24th January, 2022
Meta unveils AI supercomputer twenty times faster than previous infrastructure
The RSC is part of Meta’s aims to develop technology to power the metaverse, which was the inspiration for the business rebranding from Facebook to Meta last year. Picture: Getty

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it is developing what the company believes could be the world’s most powerful supercomputer. The project, which has been ongoing for two years, is called the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC).

Meta claims the supercomputer, which is in operation, will potentially reach the mark of being the most powerful in existence by July.

In a statement, the company said; “Our researchers have already started using...

