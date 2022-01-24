Meta unveils AI supercomputer twenty times faster than previous infrastructure
The company claims the supercomputer will potentially reach the mark of being the most powerful in existence by July
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced that it is developing what the company believes could be the world’s most powerful supercomputer. The project, which has been ongoing for two years, is called the AI Research SuperCluster (RSC).
Meta claims the supercomputer, which is in operation, will potentially reach the mark of being the most powerful in existence by July.
In a statement, the company said; “Our researchers have already started using...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Novelplast plans to raise €100 million on spinout business
Firm that recycles plastics aims to hire more staff as it plans to expand
Elkstone to ‘start writing cheques’ of up to €2m for ‘gritty’ start-ups this year
Firm that backed two Irish unicorns to use most of its €75 million venture fund in next two to three years, says founder Alan Merriman
Tech firm aims to raise €2m for social housing software
Bynaric plans to hire 20 staff and open an office in Manchester
The Gadget Guru: Microsoft Surface Go 3, BenQ EX2710Q, Heavys
A new Microsoft Surface, a high-colour gaming monitor and some heavy duty headphones are reviewed this week