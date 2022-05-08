Medtech firm plans clinical trials following €6.7 million investment
Versono’s Fastwire intravascular device is designed to allow doctors get through the most difficult blockages they find in arteries
Versono, a medical devices company based in Galway, plans to have the first two clinical trials of its intravascular device completed by the end of next year.
The business, which has 22 staff, announced it had raised seed funding of €6.7 million last week.
“The investment allows us to go ahead with our clinical trials. It means we’ll be able to get the product out in front of a large community of doctors and start that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The Gadget Guru: A personalised gaming chair, a handy tablet and a durable cordless vacuum cleaner
The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022, the Acer Actab1422 and the Samsung Bespoke Jet get the runover this week
The Big Interview: ‘With any business, you can have the best team, the best tech, the best idea, the best everything, but if the timing isn’t right, it will fail’ – Dave Walsh, chief executive of Mathison
When the Dubliner was let go by recruitment platform Indeed over a visa issue, he found himself faced with a 30-day deadline to stay in the US – but quickly turned the situation to his advantage
Sequoia leads $15m raise for Irish cloud solution platform
The funding round led by the US venture capital giant, which also backed Apple, WhatsApp and Instagram, values Silicon Valley-based Seaplane IO at $35 million
State on track to outstrip EU targets on use of electronic ID
Up to 90 per cent of Irish citizens could be using MyGovID by 2030, beating Europe’s ‘digital decade’ target of 80 per cent of population