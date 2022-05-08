Subscribe Today
Medtech firm plans clinical trials following €6.7 million investment

Versono’s Fastwire intravascular device is designed to allow doctors get through the most difficult blockages they find in arteries

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
8th May, 2022
Medtech firm plans clinical trials following €6.7 million investment
Finbar Dolan, chief executive, Versono: ‘The investment means we’ll be able to get the product out in front of a large community of doctors and start that process of commercialisation’

Versono, a medical devices company based in Galway, plans to have the first two clinical trials of its intravascular device completed by the end of next year.

The business, which has 22 staff, announced it had raised seed funding of €6.7 million last week.

“The investment allows us to go ahead with our clinical trials. It means we’ll be able to get the product out in front of a large community of doctors and start that...

