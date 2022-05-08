Medtech firm plans clinical trials following €6.7 million investment

Versono, a medical devices company based in Galway, plans to have the first two clinical trials of its intravascular device completed by the end of next year.

The business, which has 22 staff, announced it had raised seed funding of €6.7 million last week.

“The investment allows us to go ahead with our clinical trials. It means we’ll be able to get the product out in front of a large community of doctors and start that...