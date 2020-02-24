Mastercard to create 1,500 jobs at Dublin tech hub

Mastercard has announced 1,500 jobs in Ireland with the creation of a regional technology hub in Dublin.
Ed McLaughlin, president of Mastercard operations and technology, said that Ireland was chosen because of its mature technology sector. The company already employs 500 people in Dublin.
He said that the hub would be staffed with highly qualified workers and would involve collaboration between a number of to drive innovation at the payments company.
