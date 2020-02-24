Monday February 24, 2020
Mastercard to create 1,500 jobs at Dublin tech hub

Investment by payments company a testament to Ireland’s reputation as a centre for technology, says Leo Varadkar

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
24th February, 2020
Mastercard said it had chosen a campus in Leopardstown, south Dublin, because it would enable staff to live in the city centre or the suburbs.

Mastercard has announced 1,500 jobs in Ireland with the creation of a regional technology hub in Dublin.

Ed McLaughlin, president of Mastercard operations and technology, said that Ireland was chosen because of its mature technology sector. The company already employs 500 people in Dublin.

He said that the hub would be staffed with highly qualified workers and would involve collaboration between a number of to drive innovation at the payments company.

