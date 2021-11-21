Subscribe Today
Martin: government meetings with tech giants ‘should be transparent’

Comment comes in wake of revelations that confidentiality was granted to multinationals who met with cabinet minister Robert Troy on September 21

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
21st November, 2021
The Taoiseachs comments will put pressure on Robert Troy to respond to concerns about the decision not to keep notes of a meeting with corporations to discuss national policy on EU law

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that government meetings with Big Tech “should be transparent”, after it was revealed that officials granted confidentiality to companies meeting a minister to discuss Ireland’s position on landmark new EU legislation.

The Business Post reported last week that no detailed notes of the meeting were kept, following a request from some of the companies through IDA Ireland, because they were concerned that details of...

