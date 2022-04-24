Legal eagles at tech titans come together

In-house legal teams in fast-growing tech firms are critical to helping companies scale and are not just there to say no, according to Sarah Irwin, founder and chairwoman of the recently formed Irish Tech General Counsel (ITGC).

Explaining her rationale for establishing the body, Irwin, who is head of legal at the fast-growing cybersecurity automation company Tines, said people in roles similar to hers were keen to help the businesses they worked in achieve success...