Kinzen was paid €8,600 a month to combat Covid-19 ‘misinformation’ online

An Irish media tech start-up was paid over €8,600 a month to identify online misinformation related to Covid-19 and the state’s vaccination programme for the Department of Health.

The value of the nine-month contract between the department and Kinzen was €78,000, according to information released by Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, in response to a parliamentary question earlier this month.

The figure reveals the cost that work to combat misinformation and disinformation...