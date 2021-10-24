Subscribe Today
Kinzen was paid €8,600 a month to combat Covid-19 ‘misinformation’ online

The tech start-up, co-founded by Mark Little and Aine Kerr, received a total of €78,000 from the Department of Health for nine months of work

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
24th October, 2021
Mark Little and Áine Kerr of Kinzen: work consisted of briefings to state officials five days a week: Fergal Phillips

An Irish media tech start-up was paid over €8,600 a month to identify online misinformation related to Covid-19 and the state’s vaccination programme for the Department of Health.

The value of the nine-month contract between the department and Kinzen was €78,000, according to information released by Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, in response to a parliamentary question earlier this month.

The figure reveals the cost that work to combat misinformation and disinformation...

