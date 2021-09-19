Subscribe Today
Kinzen briefing the Department of Health on Covid-19 online misinformation

The Irish media tech start-up can track disinformation campaigns and identify ‘high risk’ material via speech recognition

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
19th September, 2021
Kinzen briefing the Department of Health on Covid-19 online misinformation
Mark Little and Áine Kerr of Kinzen: ‘expert overview of online content’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The Department of Health is paying Kinzen, an Irish media tech start-up, to identify online misinformation related to Covid-19 and the Covid-19 vaccines.

The work, which began earlier this year and consists of almost daily briefings from Kinzen to state officials, marks the first time the department has engaged the services of a third-party company to conduct work on misinformation. It is also believed to be the first time a government body in Ireland has...

