Journey Protector aims to raise €1.5m for British expansion
The Dublin-based firm creates tech to combat human trafficking and cargo theft, through the use of sensors
Journey Protector, a Dublin-based business that develops technology to combat human trafficking and cargo theft, is entering the British market and in the process of raising €1.5 million in seed funding.
The business also plans to open an office in Berlin in 2022 and a US office in Florida in 2023.
The system uses sensors inside containers to gauge whether something that isn’t supposed to be inside is present or if items that should be present have...
