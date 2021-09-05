Subscribe Today
Journey Protector aims to raise €1.5m for British expansion

The Dublin-based firm creates tech to combat human trafficking and cargo theft, through the use of sensors

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
5th September, 2021
Journey Protector aims to raise €1.5m for British expansion
Anne Lawlor, Journey Protector’s chief executive and co-founder: ‘Brexit needs technology to aid with the border’

Journey Protector, a Dublin-based business that develops technology to combat human trafficking and cargo theft, is entering the British market and in the process of raising €1.5 million in seed funding.

The business also plans to open an office in Berlin in 2022 and a US office in Florida in 2023.

The system uses sensors inside containers to gauge whether something that isn’t supposed to be inside is present or if items that should be present have...

