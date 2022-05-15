Jack Dorsey’s Square sees scope for more jobs in Ireland as its market share grows
The digital payments company, which employs over 170 people in Dublin, launches new point-of-sale solution
Square may exceed its hiring targets for Ireland, the company has said, exactly a year after launching its services in the market here.
The digital payments firm led by Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter chief executive and co-founder, last year announced a further 30 jobs to bring headcount locally to 180 people.
Speaking as the company launched Square Register, a fully integrated countertop point-of-sale (POS) solution in the Irish market, Jason Lalor, the firm’s European executive director,...
