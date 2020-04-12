‘It’s a crazy time’: how WebEx has thrived in a period of crisis

Time is illusory at the moment: its very purpose and form has taken on new shapes. March lasted 26,636 years, or 14 billion minutes, for users of WebEx.

That’s how long was spent on the video conferencing platform during an unprecedented, albeit not altogether unexpected, growth spurt last month.

The usage was double that of February, already a stronger than normal month for the platform, as new users flooded to find ways to keep work...