Irishwoman’s mobile robotics firm raises €1.6m in funding
Clionadh Martin’s company, based in Denmark, is in discussion with a supermarket chain for the use of its robots to move heavy trolleys around its stores
An Irish founded mobile robot business has raised €1.6 million to aid its growth in the supermarket and retail sector.
Coalescent Mobile Robotics was founded in 2018 by Clionadh Martin, originally from Tullamore, Co Offaly, and is based in Odense in Denmark. It currently has 11 staff with plans to grow to 40 by the end of 2023.
“It’s our first investment. Denmark is quite good for funding. We are in discussions with a supermarket chain who want to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S22+, KitchenAid 5KFC0516 and Groomatic
This week, the Gadget Guru is impressed but not overwhelmed by Samsung’s new S22+ phone, and contemplates a countertop chopper and a cat brush
Conor Murray and Rory McIlroy help Whoop get on track for Irish marketing campaign
The company is rolling out its first-ever media campaign specifically targeted at the Irish market
While you were sleeping: Has dream technology discovered a new way to get into our brains?
Companies are exploring how they can influence our buying patterns, even as we sleep. How uneasy should we be about these developments?
More than 1,000 employees from tech giants to help startups
‘First Fridays for Startups’ to be run in six hubs across the country