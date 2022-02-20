Irishwoman’s mobile robotics firm raises €1.6m in funding

An Irish founded mobile robot business has raised €1.6 million to aid its growth in the supermarket and retail sector.

Coalescent Mobile Robotics was founded in 2018 by Clionadh Martin, originally from Tullamore, Co Offaly, and is based in Odense in Denmark. It currently has 11 staff with plans to grow to 40 by the end of 2023.

“It’s our first investment. Denmark is quite good for funding. We are in discussions with a supermarket chain who want to...