Sunday April 12, 2020
Irish tech firms join the fight against the coronavirus

From patient-assessing bots to using data to track symptoms, software developers and start-ups are building tools to take on the current crisis

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
12th April, 2020
The Medbot by Akkure uses HSE guidelines to provide a 90-second coronavirus self-assessment to patients and then offers guidance to them

An Irish business has developed a bot that can help work out the chances of becoming infected with coronavirus and provide location data to the health service about potential outbreak spots.

The Medbot by Akkure, a start-up based out of NovaUCD in Dublin, uses HSE guidelines to provide a 90-second self-assessment to patients, with more than 33,000 tests conducted since it was launched last month.The bot then provides advice on what the user should do...

