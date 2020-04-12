Irish tech firms join the fight against the coronavirus

An Irish business has developed a bot that can help work out the chances of becoming infected with coronavirus and provide location data to the health service about potential outbreak spots.

The Medbot by Akkure, a start-up based out of NovaUCD in Dublin, uses HSE guidelines to provide a 90-second self-assessment to patients, with more than 33,000 tests conducted since it was launched last month.The bot then provides advice on what the user should do...