Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Irish tech company OpenBack acquired by Twitter

Dublin-headquartered start-up was co-founded by David Shackleton, who was also a founder of mobile services provider, Ding

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
Charlie Taylor - avatar

Charlie Taylor
12th April, 2022
Irish tech company OpenBack acquired by Twitter
OpenBack co-founder and chief executive David Shackleton

Irish co-founded technology start-up OpenBack has been acquired by social media giant Twitter for an undisclosed sum.

Jay Sullivan, head of consumer product at Twitter said the deal will help the social media company improve its ability to deliver "the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people's privacy first.“

Founded in Dublin, OpenBack has developed a mobile engagement platform that helps companies send push notifications to users in a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ren Zhengfei, Huawei’s founder and chief executive.

Huawei’s Russia pullback could indicate a bigger signal from Beijing

Tech Emmet Ryan
Palo Alto Networks headquarters in Santa Clara, California

Palo Alto Networks identifies global widespread failure in identity management

News Emmet Ryan
Conal Henry said his company Fibrus Networks was looking at a number of acquisitions. Picture: Darren Kidd/Presseye

Conal Henry’s Fibrus secures €264m to complete NI broadband rollout

News Charlie Taylor
Noel O’Hanlon, chief executive of Genesis, said the partnership with US medtech Stryker was worth ‘north of €10 million in revenues’. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Genesis forecasts rise in revenues with Stryker deal

Tech Charlie Taylor

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1