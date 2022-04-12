Irish tech company OpenBack acquired by Twitter
Dublin-headquartered start-up was co-founded by David Shackleton, who was also a founder of mobile services provider, Ding
Emmet RyanTechnology Correspondent @emmetjryan
Irish co-founded technology start-up OpenBack has been acquired by social media giant Twitter for an undisclosed sum.
Jay Sullivan, head of consumer product at Twitter said the deal will help the social media company improve its ability to deliver "the right notifications at the right time, in a way that puts people's privacy first.“
Founded in Dublin, OpenBack has developed a mobile engagement platform that helps companies send push notifications to users in a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Huawei’s Russia pullback could indicate a bigger signal from Beijing
Huawei’s decision to send its staff in Russia home and to suspend all orders there could well point to bigger moves in China relating to the current conflict in Ukraine
Palo Alto Networks identifies global widespread failure in identity management
A staggering 99 per cent of people have excessive permissions to company data according to new research from Unit 42, the threat intelligence and response unit at Palo Alto Networks
Conal Henry’s Fibrus secures €264m to complete NI broadband rollout
The firm has reached over 120,000 premises to date out of a planned 350,000
Genesis forecasts rise in revenues with Stryker deal
The Cork-based healthcare software company is led by Noel O’Hanlon, the former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist