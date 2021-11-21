Irish start-up HoloToyz signed up by Sega and Nickelodeon

An Irish augmented reality technology start-up has secured licensing agreements with Nickelodeon and Sega to produce a range of toys.

Kate Scott and Declan Fahy, a husband-and-wife team, and Paul Cosgrave last year founded HoloToyz, which uses augmented reality technology to interact with traditional toys and books designed for three to 12-year-olds.

HoloToyz has developed animations for the apps which interact with a range of products including books, watches, wall decals and temporary tattoos. When...