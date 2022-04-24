Subscribe Today
Irish smart energy firm in €10m bid to target Australian market

GridBeyond, which helps large industrial energy users to streamline power use, doubled its revenues last year to €25 million

Charlie Taylor
24th April, 2022
Michael Phelan, founder and chief executive of GridBeyond: ‘Australia is one of the most volatile markets in the world in terms of price swings, so we can capitalise on this by helping to flatten the curve.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

GridBeyond, an Irish smart energy company, is investing up to €10 million to enter the Australian market.

The business, which doubled its revenues last year to around €25 million, believes there are “huge opportunities” in Australia, the fifth country it has entered after Ireland, Britain, the US and Japan.

Founded in 2007 by Michael Phelan, its chief executive, GridBeyond works with grid operators to help large, industrialised energy users reduce their power consumption...

