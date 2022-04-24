Irish smart energy firm in €10m bid to target Australian market

GridBeyond, an Irish smart energy company, is investing up to €10 million to enter the Australian market.

The business, which doubled its revenues last year to around €25 million, believes there are “huge opportunities” in Australia, the fifth country it has entered after Ireland, Britain, the US and Japan.

Founded in 2007 by Michael Phelan, its chief executive, GridBeyond works with grid operators to help large, industrialised energy users reduce their power consumption...