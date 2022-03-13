Irish-led London fintech gets €6m funding boost from Lloyds

Satago, an Irish-led fintech based in London, has secured a £5 million (€6 million) investment from Lloyds Bank in exchange for a 20 per cent stake in the business.

Satago is a cash management platform for SMEs that provides credit control, risk management, and invoice finance services. The deal with Lloyds involves Satago providing a single solution for Lloyds’ customers across these services.

Invoice financing is a way for businesses to borrow money against the...