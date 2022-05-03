Subscribe Today
Irish-headquartered Profitero acquired in €200m deal

Company was founded by Vol Pigrukh, Dmitry Vysotski, and Kanstantsin Chernysh in 2010 after the three moved to Ireland

Charlie Taylor

 @chastaylor
3rd May, 2022
Profitero’s clients include Clients include Adidas, L’Oreal and General Mills

Irish-founded ecommerce analytics company Profitero has been acquired in a deal valued at €200 million.

The buyer is Publicis Groupe, the Parisian-headquartered PR and advertising company.

"Profitero’s products, technology, and 300 employees will further scale and supercharge Publicis Groupe’s existing commerce capabilities around the world," the company said in a statement.

