Irish-headquartered Profitero acquired in €200m deal
Company was founded by Vol Pigrukh, Dmitry Vysotski, and Kanstantsin Chernysh in 2010 after the three moved to Ireland
Irish-founded ecommerce analytics company Profitero has been acquired in a deal valued at €200 million.
The buyer is Publicis Groupe, the Parisian-headquartered PR and advertising company.
"Profitero’s products, technology, and 300 employees will further scale and supercharge Publicis Groupe’s existing commerce capabilities around the world," the company said in a statement.
