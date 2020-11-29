Sunday November 29, 2020
Tech

Irish firms taking the rocky road to online commerce

Irish companies knew they had to shift to digital during the pandemic, but that didn’t mean it was going to be easy. We looks at how a variety of approaches addressed the technical challenges and gave businesses a boost

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
29th November, 2020

Ireland’s history in online commerce, particularly among small businesses, is remarkably comparable to the nation’s history in international women’s sports.

Decades of abject failure, save for the odd bright spark – due to a total lack of anything approaching adequate support and ample outdated stigmas – before a few shining lights and a change in public will enabled subsequent generations to make the nation a player on the world...

