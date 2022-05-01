Irish companies raise record $401 million in VC funding

Irish companies raised $401 million (€382 million) in venture capital investment across 25 deals in the January to March period, the highest value ever recorded in a first quarter.

New figures show a strong start to 2022 after a record year in 2021, when 287 VC deals with a combined value of $1.87 billion took place.

The figure, compiled by KPMG using data provided by PitchBook, the research platform, shows activity levels soared locally even as investment dropped globally from a...