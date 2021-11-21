Subscribe Today
Intercom boss predicts two new Irish unicorns next year

Des Traynor, co-founder of the online customer communications platform, said Irish start-ups had ‘hit another level’

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
21st November, 2021
Des Traynor, co-founder of Intercom, speaking at Web Summit in Lisbon on November 3: Intercom and the Irish start-up scene have a harmonious relationship. We’ve obviously benefited in terms of talent and we give back with the events we put on and the advice we give and the investments we do.’ Picture: Getty

Ireland will have two more tech unicorns by the end of 2022, according to Des Traynor, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Intercom, the online customer communications platform.

While he stopped short of naming any specific companies, Traynor told the Business Post at Web Summit earlier this month that he expected at least two more Irish tech companies to reach a valuation of $1 billion, so-called unicorn status, in the next 15 months.

“Intercom and the...

