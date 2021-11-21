Intercom boss predicts two new Irish unicorns next year

Ireland will have two more tech unicorns by the end of 2022, according to Des Traynor, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Intercom, the online customer communications platform.

While he stopped short of naming any specific companies, Traynor told the Business Post at Web Summit earlier this month that he expected at least two more Irish tech companies to reach a valuation of $1 billion, so-called unicorn status, in the next 15 months.

“Intercom and the...