Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Ian Guider: Why the N in NFT stands for nothing

In a time of great change assailing the economy and the financial sector, non-fungible tokens are an unregulated mess representing huge danger to the ordinary investor

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
18th March, 2022
Ian Guider: Why the N in NFT stands for nothing
A digital reproduction of the painting Madonna del Cardellino by Raphael, displayed as part of the Eternalising Art History: From Da Vinci to Modigliani exhibition at the Unit London gallery in London. NFT (non-fungible token) digital reproductions of six Italian masterpieces are on display as part of the exhibition. Picture: Getty

The last three decades have brought unparalleled technological revolutions that have utterly changed our lives. Information flows freely and instantly. Online selling has upended traditional trade and created opportunities for so many new companies. Money no longer needs a bank as an intermediary, and an entire generation accesses information and entertainment through smartphones.

The world’s five most valuable companies are worth more than the economies of Britain and Germany combined. The pace of change has...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Andrew Lynch, co-founder at Huckletree: ‘We want to open a second location in Dublin and hopefully more to be honest’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Huckletree planning to open new locations in Dublin

Tech Emmet Ryan
Gloria Loredo, chief transformation officer at Poly: ‘The diversity and the feeling of inclusion in Galway made it seem like an obvious choice’

‘Diversity of workforce’ key to Poly opening Galway office

Tech Emmet Ryan
Ronan Costello, Twitter public policy lead for Turkey, Israel and Europe. Twitter has offered to create a dedicated route for Irish politicians to escalate concerns over any abuse they experience on the platform. Picture: Bryan Meade

Twitter to set up dedicated abuse report system for Oireachtas

Tech Emmet Ryan
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a tremendous phone that lives up to expectation

The Gadget Guru: Samsung’s new Ultra exceeds expectation and a coffee grinder offers a highly customised cup

Gadgets Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1