Ian Guider: Why the N in NFT stands for nothing
In a time of great change assailing the economy and the financial sector, non-fungible tokens are an unregulated mess representing huge danger to the ordinary investor
The last three decades have brought unparalleled technological revolutions that have utterly changed our lives. Information flows freely and instantly. Online selling has upended traditional trade and created opportunities for so many new companies. Money no longer needs a bank as an intermediary, and an entire generation accesses information and entertainment through smartphones.
The world’s five most valuable companies are worth more than the economies of Britain and Germany combined. The pace of change has...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Huckletree planning to open new locations in Dublin
The co-working firm, which was founded in 2014 by Lynch and Gabriela Hersham, has raised £15 million to date and has 50 staff across its seven locations
‘Diversity of workforce’ key to Poly opening Galway office
The US tech multinational plans to create 200 jobs in the city over the next five years.
Twitter to set up dedicated abuse report system for Oireachtas
The proposal follows research published by the Business Post last month which found that 96 per cent of the 50 female politicians surveyed had experienced abuse on the platform.
The Gadget Guru: Samsung’s new Ultra exceeds expectation and a coffee grinder offers a highly customised cup
This week’s gadgets: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Duel Hawk Ultra Gaming Chair, Airmill Coffee Grinder