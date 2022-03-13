Huckletree planning to open new locations in Dublin

Huckletree, a co-working business with locations in Dublin, London, and Manchester, plans to open its second and possibly its third Dublin location this year.

Andrew Lynch, co-founder of Huckletree, told the Business Post that he is keen to expand its operations in the city and create up to 20 jobs in the process. The business already has a premises in The Academy building on Pearse Street.

“We want to open a second location in Dublin and...