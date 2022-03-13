Subscribe Today
Huckletree planning to open new locations in Dublin

The co-working firm, which was founded in 2014 by Lynch and Gabriela Hersham, has raised £15 million to date and has 50 staff across its seven locations

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
13th March, 2022
Andrew Lynch, co-founder at Huckletree: ‘We want to open a second location in Dublin and hopefully more to be honest’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Huckletree, a co-working business with locations in Dublin, London, and Manchester, plans to open its second and possibly its third Dublin location this year.

Andrew Lynch, co-founder of Huckletree, told the Business Post that he is keen to expand its operations in the city and create up to 20 jobs in the process. The business already has a premises in The Academy building on Pearse Street.

“We want to open a second location in Dublin and...

