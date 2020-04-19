Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Hub-and-spoke model drives HubSpot’s success

The inbound marketer’s core product range may have evolved to meet customer needs, but its culture remains the same

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
19th April, 2020
2
JD Sherman, HubSpot‘s president and chief operating officer says the company chose Dublin for its European headquarters because it had a population ’that understand technology and communicate it to mere mortals.‘ Picture: Alan Rowlette

In March, HubSpot joined the ranks of elite companies in Irish tech by becoming one of just a dozen multinationals to have, or plan to have, over 1,000 staff working here. The others are almost exclusively household names like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook and Intel.

HubSpot, an inbound marketing business founded in Massachusetts in 2005, has grown rapidly over its eight years in Dublin, despite not having particularly big aspirations when it first put down roots...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Gadget Guru:

We may not be able to go far from home at the moment, but fitness fanatics can still make the most of their 2km radius with smartwatches. Today, the Guru assesses the best on the market

Emmet Ryan | 6 hours ago

Tech view: In these strange days, online games are on to a winner

With most of us confined to our homes, virtual worlds can provide safe, stimulating and engaging escapes to help take our minds out of lockdown

Emmet Ryan | 6 hours ago

Workvivo opens new office in California

Communications platform backed by Zoom founder aims for big expansion in US market

Killian Woods | 6 hours ago