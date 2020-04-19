Hub-and-spoke model drives HubSpot’s success

In March, HubSpot joined the ranks of elite companies in Irish tech by becoming one of just a dozen multinationals to have, or plan to have, over 1,000 staff working here. The others are almost exclusively household names like Microsoft, Apple, Google, Facebook and Intel.

HubSpot, an inbound marketing business founded in Massachusetts in 2005, has grown rapidly over its eight years in Dublin, despite not having particularly big aspirations when it first put down roots...