Huawei’s Russia pullback could indicate a bigger signal from Beijing
Huawei’s decision to send its staff in Russia home and to suspend all orders there could well point to bigger moves in China relating to the current conflict in Ukraine
Ren Zhengfei is a tech founder, a Europhile, a rarely seen face, but, most importantly, a patriot. The Huawei founder’s loyalty to the regime in Beijing has never been in question, indeed it’s that very loyalty that has limited what the business can do in the US and Europe with its lack of access to Google services.
That’s why the decision by Huawei over the weekend, first reported by Forbes...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish tech company OpenBack acquired by Twitter
Dublin-headquartered start-up was co-founded by David Shackleton, who was also a founder of mobile services provider, Ding
Palo Alto Networks identifies global widespread failure in identity management
A staggering 99 per cent of people have excessive permissions to company data according to new research from Unit 42, the threat intelligence and response unit at Palo Alto Networks
Conal Henry’s Fibrus secures €264m to complete NI broadband rollout
The firm has reached over 120,000 premises to date out of a planned 350,000
Genesis forecasts rise in revenues with Stryker deal
The Cork-based healthcare software company is led by Noel O’Hanlon, the former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist