HSA ‘ignored’ safety concerns raised by Facebook moderators

The Health and Safety Authority’s investigations into safety in content moderation workplaces “do not command confidence”, a legal firm advocating for content reviewers has claimed.

In a letter to Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, Cori Crider of the legal advocacy group Foxglove said that workers who engaged with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) “were ignored”.

She enclosed examples of the correspondence moderators had sent to the HSA...