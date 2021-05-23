Subscribe Today
HSA ‘ignored’ safety concerns raised by Facebook moderators

A contract employee at the social media giant has described a ‘climate of fear’ around raising the issue of workplace conditions

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
23rd May, 2021
Cori Crider of the legal advocacy group Foxglove: “We asked various questions of the HSA and suggested that it speak to relevant witnesses; we received no reply,”

The Health and Safety Authority’s investigations into safety in content moderation workplaces “do not command confidence”, a legal firm advocating for content reviewers has claimed.

In a letter to Leo Varadkar, the Tánaiste, Cori Crider of the legal advocacy group Foxglove said that workers who engaged with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) “were ignored”.

She enclosed examples of the correspondence moderators had sent to the HSA...

