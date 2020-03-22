Sunday March 22, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

How Danny DeVito inspired Deliveroo

The company’s chief product officer Akshay Navle wants the company to focus more on the food and less on the logistics of getting it to your door

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
22nd March, 2020
2
Deliveroo has 1,000 riders in Ireland but sees itself as a food company, not a logistics business. Picture: Bloomberg

When Akshay Navle visited the consulate to get his visa to move from the US to Britain, the only other people there were his wife, his kids, the staff – and Danny DeVito.

The amusement of the coincidence wasn’t lost on Navle. Unbeknownst to DeVito at the time, a character he played had been the inspiration for the name of the first delivery algorithm for Deliveroo.

The character was Louie, a dispatcher in...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Gadget Guru: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Coturn CT-01, Keyboardio Atreus

A next-level elite phone, a portable turntable to thrill vinyl lovers in tiny spaces and a promising ergonomic keyboard are all reviewed this week

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

Big Data team develops app for contact tracing

Academics working on project that will inform users if they come into contact with Covid-19

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago

WhatsApp must find way to solve the Covid-19 conundrum

The messaging service wants to stop coronavirus misinformation being spread on its platform, but its encryption technology is a stumbling block

Emmet Ryan | 2 hours ago