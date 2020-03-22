How Danny DeVito inspired Deliveroo

When Akshay Navle visited the consulate to get his visa to move from the US to Britain, the only other people there were his wife, his kids, the staff – and Danny DeVito.

The amusement of the coincidence wasn’t lost on Navle. Unbeknownst to DeVito at the time, a character he played had been the inspiration for the name of the first delivery algorithm for Deliveroo.

The character was Louie, a dispatcher in...