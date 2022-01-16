Hosted Kitchens to raise €10m for overseas expansion

Hosted Kitchens, a Dublin-based tech business, plans to raise up to €10 million this year and create over 50 additional jobs by the end of 2024.

The business, which currently has eight staff, raised €1.25 million in seed funding last year.

Hosted Kitchens provides a way for restaurants to open up in new locations for delivery focused operations in short-term let kitchens. The business builds the infrastructure required and provides software to support the operation.