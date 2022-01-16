Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Hosted Kitchens to raise €10m for overseas expansion

Dublin-based tech firm, which offers software to support pop-up delivery food service clients, aims to increase its workforce sixfold in next two years

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
16th January, 2022
Hosted Kitchens to raise €10m for overseas expansion
Sean Murray of Hosted Kitchens: ‘We’ve got a world class product that can be transferred into dark kitchens in any jurisdiction’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Hosted Kitchens, a Dublin-based tech business, plans to raise up to €10 million this year and create over 50 additional jobs by the end of 2024.

The business, which currently has eight staff, raised €1.25 million in seed funding last year.

Hosted Kitchens provides a way for restaurants to open up in new locations for delivery focused operations in short-term let kitchens. The business builds the infrastructure required and provides software to support the operation.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Conor and James McCarthy, co-founders, Flipdish: ‘The funding will allow us to grow Flipdish further into the market and to internationalise faster to reach more restaurants.’ Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Flipdish to use €88m funding for European expansion

Tech Emmet Ryan
The JBL Tune Wireless 255 Earbuds are a no-brainer at the discounted price of €39.99

The Gadget Guru: JBL Tune Wireless 255 Earbuds, Whoop 4.0 and NobaOne

Gadgets Emmet Ryan
Richard Stafford, chief executive and founder of Fettle: ‘I feel Fettle is a good fit for crowdfunding, it’s a social impact business and we have a lot of traction so far.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Mental health start-up Fettle aims to raise €7m in funding

Tech Emmet Ryan
Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation

London-based support platform to target 20,000 business in Ireland

Tech Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1