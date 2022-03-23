Guidewire plans to add 167 jobs at new EMEA HQ

Guidewire will add 167 jobs to the 433 it currently has in Ireland over the next two to three years following the opening of its new 85,000 square foot EMEA headquarters in Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin.

The business, which provides software services for the insurance sector, formally opened the new site on Wednesday.

“We’ve grown quite a bit. I was the first employee here in Ireland in 2011. We started very small but right before the pandemic we were...