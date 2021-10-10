Group seeks to question Google’s head of global marketing in court over customer tracking practices
Carlow woman Lorraine Twohill and the search engine’s chief executive are alleged to have been involved in key decisions relating to the collection and use of private browsing information
A group of users suing Google and its parent company Alphabet in a legal action over privacy are seeking to question its Irish senior executive under oath as part of the case.
They want to depose Lorraine Twohill, the Carlow woman who heads Google’s global market operations, along with Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive, in an action alleging sweeping privacy breaches involving Google’s browsing function.
Google is robustly defending...
