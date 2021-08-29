Group behind HSE cyberattack nets $12.7m in ransom payouts

The criminal group behind the cyberattack that crippled the HSE’s computer systems has made at least $12.7 million through ransom demands this year, according to new research.

After the Conti gang encrypted files on the HSE’s servers in May, it sent a note threatening to sell or publish sensitive patient files if a ransom of €16 million was not paid. None of the files have been published by the hackers to date and the...