Graduate kickstarts laptop invention to the tune of €75k
Christian McKeever from Ardee in Co Louth came up with the idea of a cheap laptop powered by a smartphone in his last year at TCD
The inventor of a low-cost laptop that can be powered by a smartphone has raised €75,000 on Kickstarter to fund the project, and expects to ship the first units in May.
Christian McKeever from Ardee in Co Louth was preparing for his economics finals in Trinity College Dublin in 2019 when the idea for Leef came to him. The laptop is powered entirely by a user’s Android phone. The phone plugs into the laptop, and...
