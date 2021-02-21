Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Graduate kickstarts laptop invention to the tune of €75k

Christian McKeever from Ardee in Co Louth came up with the idea of a cheap laptop powered by a smartphone in his last year at TCD

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
21st February, 2021
Graduate kickstarts laptop invention to the tune of €75k
Christian McKeever, founder of Leef: ‘Smartphones are so powerful these days, but they are held back by their form’. Picture: Arthur Carron

The inventor of a low-cost laptop that can be powered by a smartphone has raised €75,000 on Kickstarter to fund the project, and expects to ship the first units in May.

Christian McKeever from Ardee in Co Louth was preparing for his economics finals in Trinity College Dublin in 2019 when the idea for Leef came to him. The laptop is powered entirely by a user’s Android phone. The phone plugs into the laptop, and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Ambr Eyewear Bluelight Range glasses are designed to filter light from screens

Gadget Guru: Ambr Eyewear; Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level; Zoooii Light S-1

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 15 hours ago
Ray Ryan, founder of the Noledge Group: ‘We’ve had quite a good business year. The demand for cloud applications and business systems has been growing.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Ray Ryan: ‘Irish companies need to be able to deal with a bigger marketplace. That lends itself to the cloud’

Interview Emmet Ryan 15 hours ago
Dr Norah Patten has more experience in training for spaceflight than anyone in the country and has taught at the International Space University

Tech View: Is space your next frontier? Then read on

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 15 hours ago
In Ireland the issue of tech companies paying for news will be addressed in Ireland at the Future of Media Commission. Picture: Getty

Explainer: What’s happening with Google and Facebook in Australia, and what does it mean for us?

Tech Insight Emmet Ryan 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1