Google estimates €9.5bn loss to Irish economy due to skills gap

The report also found that only 55 per cent of Irish SMEs have their own website and only 53 per cent have social media or video platforms

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
5th April, 2022
Alice Mansergh, director for small business for Google.

Research published by Google in conjunction with Amárach research has found that 62 per cent of Irish SMEs are less than halfway on their digital transformation journey.

The report also found that only 55 per cent of Irish SMEs have their own website and only 53 per cent have social media or video platforms. Half of the 1,000 businesses surveyed responded that they lacked the basic knowledge on what digital skills to invest in or prioritise.

