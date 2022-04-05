Google estimates €9.5bn loss to Irish economy due to skills gap

Research published by Google in conjunction with Amárach research has found that 62 per cent of Irish SMEs are less than halfway on their digital transformation journey.

The report also found that only 55 per cent of Irish SMEs have their own website and only 53 per cent have social media or video platforms. Half of the 1,000 businesses surveyed responded that they lacked the basic knowledge on what digital skills to invest in or prioritise.

The...