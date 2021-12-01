Goldman Sachs unveils Amazon-backed cloud service for hedge funds
The multinational investment bank is entering the cloud computing business to help asset managers and hedge funds access data faster and easier
Financial services are only at the beginning of digital reinvention, according to David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs.
The American multinational investment bank announced a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday with Goldman providing access to its market data and software tools to hedge fund managers through AWS cloud services.
“We have an extraordinary platform with incredible relationships with the biggest clients in the world. They all compete on a thin...
