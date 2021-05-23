Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

GMIT grad launches GAA live scores app after 32 job rejections

Fergus Grimes has invested €20,000 to launch Score Beo, and the app has topped the Irish sports charts in the Apple Store after just a few weeks

Emmet Ryan

 Technology Correspondent @emmetjryan
23rd May, 2021
GMIT grad launches GAA live scores app after 32 job rejections
Fergus Grimes’s app is based on a business plan he created for his thesis. Picture: Barry Cronin

A new live scores app for Gaelic games has been launched by Fergus Grimes, a 23-year-old from Mornington, Co Meath, after he had 32 job applications turned down.

Score Beo is providing live scores for all games in the national hurling and men’s gaelic football leagues, and will provide live scores for all championship games in camogie, hurling, ladies football and men’s football.

“I finished in Galway Mayo Institute of Technology, where...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Helen Dixon Data Protection Commissioner Pic: Fergal Phillips.

Facebook has six weeks to respond to DPC order

News Aaron Rogan 11 hours ago
At the pace of growth we have, we’re already jumping into next year’s business plan. If it keeps growing at that pace, it may be sooner,” said Fidelma McGuirk, Payslip’s chief executive and founder.

Mayo’s Payslip will target up to €40m in next funding round

Tech Emmet Ryan 11 hours ago
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is elegant, simple to use and has an impressive battery life

The Gadget Guru: Microsoft Surface Laptop 4; Glamdoll ring light; Bluvy

Gadgets Emmet Ryan 11 hours ago
Cori Crider of the legal advocacy group Foxglove: “We asked various questions of the HSA and suggested that it speak to relevant witnesses; we received no reply,”

HSA ‘ignored’ safety concerns raised by Facebook moderators

Tech Róisín Burke 11 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1