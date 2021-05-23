GMIT grad launches GAA live scores app after 32 job rejections

A new live scores app for Gaelic games has been launched by Fergus Grimes, a 23-year-old from Mornington, Co Meath, after he had 32 job applications turned down.

Score Beo is providing live scores for all games in the national hurling and men’s gaelic football leagues, and will provide live scores for all championship games in camogie, hurling, ladies football and men’s football.

“I finished in Galway Mayo Institute of Technology, where...