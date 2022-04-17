Global Shares targets further growth after $750m JP Morgan deal

Global Shares, the Clonakilty-based fintech recently acquired by banking giant JP Morgan in a $750 million (€687 million) deal, is looking for additional office space locally as it prepares for exponential growth.

Tim Houstoun, the firm’s chief executive, told the Business Post that joining up with JP Morgan would accelerate the company's already ambitious plans, and would allow it to more easily target Fortune 500 companies.

He also said there had been some...