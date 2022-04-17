Global Shares targets further growth after $750m JP Morgan deal
The Cork fintech’s chief executive says all staff will gain from the transaction, as the firm prepares for more growth
Global Shares, the Clonakilty-based fintech recently acquired by banking giant JP Morgan in a $750 million (€687 million) deal, is looking for additional office space locally as it prepares for exponential growth.
Tim Houstoun, the firm’s chief executive, told the Business Post that joining up with JP Morgan would accelerate the company's already ambitious plans, and would allow it to more easily target Fortune 500 companies.
He also said there had been some...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Waterford voicebot test firm to create 33 new jobs and open New York office
High-potential start-up Klearcom has raised €800,000 to date and is hoping to raise €4 million in its seed round over the next 18 months
Binarii raises €1.5m with aim of making blockchain ‘boring’
Company is a ‘spin-in’ at NovaUCD, the University College Dublin innovation hub
Elkstone beefs up team with new ‘superstar’ venture partners
Tech unicorn backer recently announced a €100 million venture fund to back early-stage companies in Ireland
&Open secures €2m in venture debt as it eyes further expansion
Silicon Valley Bank supports gifting platform, which is backed by a number of well-known Irish angel investors