Global Shares targets further growth after $750m JP Morgan deal

The Cork fintech’s chief executive says all staff will gain from the transaction, as the firm prepares for more growth

Charlie Taylor
17th April, 2022
Tim Houstoun, chief executive of Global Shares. Houston said the firm, which manages employee share plans for some of the world’s best-known companies, is on track to achieve a billion dollar valuation by 2024. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Global Shares, the Clonakilty-based fintech recently acquired by banking giant JP Morgan in a $750 million (€687 million) deal, is looking for additional office space locally as it prepares for exponential growth.

Tim Houstoun, the firm’s chief executive, told the Business Post that joining up with JP Morgan would accelerate the company's already ambitious plans, and would allow it to more easily target Fortune 500 companies.

He also said there had been some...

