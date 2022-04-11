Genesis forecasts rise in revenues with Stryker deal
The Cork-based healthcare software company is led by Noel O’Hanlon, the former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist
Genesis, a Cork-headquartered healthcare software company, expects to significantly increase headcount and revenues on the back of a “transformational” deal with Stryker, the US medtech giant.
Noel O’Hanlon, the company’s founder and chief executive, said the partnership was worth “north of €10 million in revenues”, but will likely end up being considerably more, as there is an expectation it will be expanded.
Established in 2010, Genesis Automation...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Conal Henry’s Fibrus secures €264m to complete NI broadband rollout
The firm has reached over 120,000 premises to date out of a planned 350,000
Pineapple raises €1m for its ‘LinkedIn for Gen Z’ platform
The professional social network allows members to build connections using Instagram-style stories
Tech skills gap needs a holistic approach, says Accenture Ireland boss
Alastair Blair said that lifelong learning needs to be prioritised, along with interdisciplinary skills and investing in training
Workday sees Ireland as ‘central tentpole’ in growth strategy
The finance and HR resources software platform last week announced 1,000 new jobs to be based in this country