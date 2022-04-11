Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Genesis forecasts rise in revenues with Stryker deal

The Cork-based healthcare software company is led by Noel O’Hanlon, the former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist

Charlie Taylor
11th April, 2022
Genesis forecasts rise in revenues with Stryker deal
Noel O’Hanlon, chief executive of Genesis, said the partnership with US medtech Stryker was worth ‘north of €10 million in revenues’. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Genesis, a Cork-headquartered healthcare software company, expects to significantly increase headcount and revenues on the back of a “transformational” deal with Stryker, the US medtech giant.

Noel O’Hanlon, the company’s founder and chief executive, said the partnership was worth “north of €10 million in revenues”, but will likely end up being considerably more, as there is an expectation it will be expanded.

Established in 2010, Genesis Automation...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Conal Henry said his company Fibrus Networks was looking at a number of acquisitions. Picture: Darren Kidd/Presseye

Conal Henry’s Fibrus secures €264m to complete NI broadband rollout

News Charlie Taylor
Oliver Cruise and David Diamond, founders of Pineapple Labs: ‘We’re building a platform centred around community and the belief that showing off your authentic self will help you make your best career moves.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Pineapple raises €1m for its ‘LinkedIn for Gen Z’ platform

Tech Charlie Taylor
Alastair Blair, country managing director at Accenture: ‘I believe we’re better off as a country being demand-led rather than supply-led.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Tech skills gap needs a holistic approach, says Accenture Ireland boss

Tech Emmet Ryan
Sayan Chakraborty, executive vice-president of product and technology at Workday, and Caroline O’Reilly, its general manager of analytics: the company is bringing its total workforce in Ireland up to 2,700. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Workday sees Ireland as ‘central tentpole’ in growth strategy

Tech Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1