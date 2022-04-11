Genesis forecasts rise in revenues with Stryker deal

Genesis, a Cork-headquartered healthcare software company, expects to significantly increase headcount and revenues on the back of a “transformational” deal with Stryker, the US medtech giant.

Noel O’Hanlon, the company’s founder and chief executive, said the partnership was worth “north of €10 million in revenues”, but will likely end up being considerably more, as there is an expectation it will be expanded.

Established in 2010, Genesis Automation...