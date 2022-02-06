Gambling.com buys BonusFinder in deal worth up to €60m

An Irish online gambling entrepreneur who previously worked for Paddy Power and Google has sold his business to a Nasdaq-listed firm in a deal worth up to €60 million.

Fintan Costello’s BonusFinder has been acquired by the Gambling.com Group, which believes it will help BonusFinder to capitalise on the growing US market.

Large sums have been spent by gambling firms on the American market since May 2018, when the US Supreme Court...