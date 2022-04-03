GAA live scores app turns down gambling sponsors

Score Beo, a GAA live scores app, has said it turned down offers of sponsorship from six gambling companies on ethical grounds.

Fergus Grimes, founder of the business, said the issue of gambling addiction across the GAA meant it was impossible for the business to consider accepting such partnerships.

“Most leading gambling companies want to be a part of what we’re doing. I’m trying to build the app on the ethos of the GAA, which...