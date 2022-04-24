Fresco aims to become the ‘heart’ of the connected kitchen

Intel became a household name globally in the 1990s on the strength of its “Intel Inside” campaign. Can Irish smart kitchen company Fresco achieve similar success?

That is certainly the plan. The company, which until recently was known as Drop, is hoping to achieve significant recognition with its ‘Connected with Fresco’ branding.

Having recently raised $20 million at an €80 million evaluation with a number of well-known appliance makers leading the...