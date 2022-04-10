Subscribe Today
Former Magnet boss returns with ‘game changing’ cable solution

KelTech IoT has developed a solution which allows electricity and fibre optics to run through one single hybrid cable

Charlie Taylor
10th April, 2022
Mark Kellett, founder of KelTech IoT: ‘We can bring both power and broadband to the same cable over very long distances using renewable power in a far more energy-efficient way’

KelTech IoT, a Dublin-based, next-generation energy and infrastructure company, has developed technology that its founder, Mark Kellett, claims could be a game changer.

The former Magnet Networks chief executive was speaking as the company announced plans to raise €3 million at a valuation of €25 million from backers as it seeks to scale.

KelTech IoT has developed a dual distributed network solution which allows electricity and fibre optics to run through one single hybrid cable....

