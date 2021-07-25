Firms team up to launch new system that can manage occupancy rates in shops and offices
Tapadoo and Redzone invest €150,000 in building TruCount to cater for broader reopening measures across country
Two Irish businesses have teamed up to launch people-counting technology that will allow retail businesses and offices to manage occupancy rates more easily.
Tapadoo, an app development business in Dublin, and Redzone, a counting software business in Ratoath, Co Meath, have invested a combined €150,000 in developing TruCount in response to broader reopening measures across Ireland.
The two companies are targeting gyms and office spaces during the next phase of reopening, having first deployed the...
