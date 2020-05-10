Fancy your chances against a Formula One driver?

Rob Smedley doesn’t need to win, but he needs to know he’s doing the very best he can. Now 46 and having spent pretty much his whole adult life in the pits of Formula One teams, he is the director of data systems for the whole series.
“I’ve always been obsessed with technology. I always want to be at the front of that curve. As engineers, there are always join the line...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team