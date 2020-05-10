Sunday May 10, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Fancy your chances against a Formula One driver?

A pre-Covid-19 project to bring data insights to fans led to the AWS Deepracer league, where fans and F1 team associates compete online to create the best possible racing vehicle

Emmet Ryan

Technology Correspondent

@emmetjryan
10th May, 2020
2
Rob Smedley says his Deepracer venture ‘has all the ingredients of a normal Formula One race’

Rob Smedley doesn’t need to win, but he needs to know he’s doing the very best he can. Now 46 and having spent pretty much his whole adult life in the pits of Formula One teams, he is the director of data systems for the whole series.

“I’ve always been obsessed with technology. I always want to be at the front of that curve. As engineers, there are always join the line...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hyper converged is the way to go for efficiency

Putting in hyper converged infrastructure saves money, time and resources and delivers value back to the business

Alex Meehan | 4 hours ago

Leaders’ questions and answers

Emmet Ryan is back with six big questions for six tech experts

Emmet Ryan | 4 hours ago

Virtual solutions for a virtual workforce

Home working is best supported by a hybrid approach to storing and protecting data, according to leading vendors. Ian Campbell reports

Ian Campbell | 4 hours ago