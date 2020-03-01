Sunday March 1, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Facebook wrote to Varadkar over mosque massacre footage

Irish arm of social media giant told the Taoiseach it had done everything possible to quickly remove footage of gun attack at New Zealand mosque

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
1st March, 2020
Armed police in Christchurch after the lone gunman’s attack on two mosques. He streamed the first 17 minutes of the attack on Facebook

Facebook’s Irish arm wrote to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last year to reassure him that it had done everything possible to ensure video footage of the New Zealand mosque attack had been removed from the site as quickly as possible.

A total of 51 people were murdered at two separate mosques by a lone gunman in the city of Christchurch on March 15 of last year. The gunman broadcast the first 17 minutes of...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Consumer culture drives growth of data centres

There’s more to the evolving and growing sector than massive power consumption and small workforces

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

5G will take enterprise mobility to the next level

Fifth generation mobile communication is about more than just increased speed: it will facilitate smart cities and autonomous vehicles and its implications for business are enormous

Alex Meehan | 2 hours ago

Banks face a battle to stay relevant

Start-ups, new regulations and changing consumer expectations are threatening one of the last bastions of the high street

Ian Campbell | 2 hours ago