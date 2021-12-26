Subscribe Today
Facebook whistleblower says Irish regulators need more resources

Frances Haugen, who has raised concerns about ‘extreme pressure’ being put on Ireland by tech companies based here, spoke last week to Minister of State Robert Troy about the issue

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
26th December, 2021
Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower ‘I think there’s a real, real need for there to be some kind of centralised authority in Europe.’ Picture: Getty

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, has raised the need for Irish regulators dealing with big tech to be properly resourced.

Haugen made the comments in a meeting with Robert Troy, the Minister of State for the digital sector.

Troy has fought for Ireland to be the lead regulator for the technology companies headquartered here, with responsibility for monitoring illegal content, digital advertising and disinformation, under landmark new EU laws.

