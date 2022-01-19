Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear in front of Oireachtas committee

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, is to appear in front of Irish politicians next month for a discussion on how Ireland can better regulate big tech.

Haugen, who made worldwide headlines in October after leaking internal documents and accusing the company of prioritising its growth over users’ safety, will be joined by Mary Haiken, an Irish cyber-psychologist.

The Oireachtas media committee has been seeking a hearing with Haugen since last November, when the idea...