Subscribe Today
Log In

Tech

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear in front of Oireachtas committee

Haugen will meet with members of the Oireachtas media committee in February for a discussion over the regulation of big tech

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
19th January, 2022
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen to appear in front of Oireachtas committee
Haugen made worldwide headlines in October after leaking internal documents and accusing Facebook of prioritising its growth over users’ safety. Picture: Getty

Frances Haugen, the Facebook whistleblower, is to appear in front of Irish politicians next month for a discussion on how Ireland can better regulate big tech.

Haugen, who made worldwide headlines in October after leaking internal documents and accusing the company of prioritising its growth over users’ safety, will be joined by Mary Haiken, an Irish cyber-psychologist.

The Oireachtas media committee has been seeking a hearing with Haugen since last November, when the idea...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Activision-Blizzard owns popular games franchises such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, Warcraft, and Starcraft

A whole new level: Why Microsoft is paying $68.7bn to acquire Activision-Blizzard

Analysis & Opinion Emmet Ryan
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission issued a record €225m fine against WhatsApp in 2021. Picture: Getty

More than €1bn in fines issued to tech giants by EU data regulators last year

Data Eva Short
The Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin: there is no sign that an agreement has been reached to keep the gallery open.

Discussions over future of Science Gallery roll on six weeks from closure

Tech Emmet Ryan
Conor and James McCarthy, co-founders, Flipdish: ‘The funding will allow us to grow Flipdish further into the market and to internationalise faster to reach more restaurants.’ Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Flipdish to use €88m funding for European expansion

Tech Emmet Ryan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1